BLOG: Fifth and final night straight of freeze

Ever since our rude awakening of Winter's return with the snow Sunday morning, we've been feeling the deep freeze all week long.

We've started out every morning this week below freezing, with the coldest start of 20° this morning that came within 2° of tying a record. It was also the coldest morning we'd had in over two months, since January 9 when we got down to 17° (this was with the cold spell that followed our first snow of the season earlier that month).

Tonight will be in the 20s again, so while it won't be as cold as last night, it will still be cold enough for a hard freeze, prompting yet another Freeze Warning for the fifth (and final) night straight.

While it is too soon to know the exact extent of the impacts this week of freezing temps has had on agriculture, it certainly doesn't look good, but we do have good news in that we are finally turning the corner starting tomorrow afternoon. Temps return to near average (about 60°) for the afternoon, and beyond that we'll stay above freezing every night of the 7-day forecast.

Now remember, the average low temp is still in the upper 30s, so while we can't guarantee we won't reach 32° any more this Spring (which begins Monday), an actual hard freeze (which is several consecutive hours in a row of temps below freezing) will become increasing unlikely, but not impossible.

We typically have our last freeze of the season sometime during late March or early April.

