'Little Brown Dog' rescued after Matthew flooding has DNA 'breed reveal party'

She’s the dog that’s become somewhat of a household name to animal lovers across the country. “Little Brown Dog” was rescued in October by Animal Control officers from Charlotte who had gone to Edgecomb County to help.

Dozens of dogs were left roaming the streets after flooding ravaged the community.

The "little brown dog" became an internet star after video of her chasing after the animal control truck was viewed by millions of people.

“Charlotte,” as she’s since been renamed, is now an ambassador for CMPD’s Animal Care and Control. Officers were never able to find her original owners, and no one from Edgecomb County came forward to claim her.

On Thursday, animal control employees hosted a party for Charlotte, where they revealed exactly what kind of dog she is.

According to a DNA testing, Charlotte is 50 percent American Staffordshire Terrier, 12.5 percent Chow Chow, 12.5 percent Bulldog, and 25 percent mixed breed.

Employees pooled their own money to pay for the testing kit which now gives her owner and handler a much better idea of exactly what to say when people ask, “What kind of dog is that?”

