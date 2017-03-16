Woman charged with murder in uptown Charlotte shooting case - | WBTV Charlotte

Photo of Guinn from a previous, unrelated arrest. (Source: Mecklenburg County Jail) Photo of Guinn from a previous, unrelated arrest. (Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
A woman has been charged with murder in the death of a man that was shot and killed in uptown Charlotte Tuesday. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they arrested 22-year-old Kyerra Guinn with the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Germany Byers.  

CMPD says officers were called to an assault with a deadly weapon around 12:23 p.m. Tuesday on LaSalle Street at Beatties Ford Road where they found a man, later identified as Byers, with a gunshot wound.

Medic took Byers to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Guinn was charged with murder and felony conspiracy. 

Officers at the scene Tuesday said the shooting could have been a continuation from a disturbance Monday in the same parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

