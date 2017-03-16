Two charged in fatal shooting at south Charlotte apartment

Two people are behind bars on multiple charges after a man was shot and killed at a south Charlotte apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Jose Augusto Diaz Garcia and Carlos Fernandez Rosales are charged with murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in the death of 24-year-old Frolian Turcios Perdoma.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were initially called to a robbery around 4:44 a.m. at an apartment in the 6600 block of Fisher's Farm Lane, where they found a man, later identified as Perdoma, dead inside.

Police tweeted about the killing just after 5 a.m.

Police believe there were at least five people, including children, inside the apartment at the time.

Multiple officers were seen scouring the second floor of the Retreat at McAlpine apartment complex.

Perdoma's family has been notified of his death. Police believe Perdoma knew the accused shooters.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

