Bounce Scholar of the Week: James Hearst IV

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student - along with their favorite teacher - is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is a James Hearst IV, a 3rd grader at Druid Hills Academy.

Bio: James is originally from Detroit, Michigan. He has one brother and two sisters. He enjoys playing recreational football, basketball, and soccer. James likes being outside and playing video games.

He is a very bright student who has a love for learning. When he is sick and unable to attend school, James feels like he is missing out on learning. His favorite subjects are Math and Science.

James is also an incredible speller. He was Druid Hills Academy’s 2015-2016 Spelling Bee winner. He came in second place in Project L.I.F.T’s district Spelling Bee on December 15, 2016.

When James grow up he would like to become an astronaut, scientist or writer.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.