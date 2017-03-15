BLOG: Give me more post race scuffles in NASCAR

If you still have not had a chance to watch the Las Vegas post race scuffle between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, what are you waiting on?

LOOK IT UP NOW!

For a sport that is looking for more fans at the track and watching the races on TV, this is exactly what they needed. Now don't get me wrong, I don't want to see this every week because this is not MMA or boxing. But every now and then is just fine with me. It serves as a reminder of their passion and how much these guys truly care about winning.

If a driver feels like they were wronged on the track, don't just talk about it... be about it! Kyle Busch felt he was wronged and he reached his point. He walked right up to Logano, addressed him man to man and face to face, and threw a punch that connected and the rest was TV gold.

Watching Kyle walk back from the infield care center with blood running down his face as if he just got out a cage match with Ric Flair at the Great American Bash was CLASSIC!

Kyle wasn't going to win the race because Martin Truex Jr was the dominant car and eventually won in convincing fashion. But Kyle went from a possible top 5 finish to placing 22nd and is currently 19th in the points standings. It's still early in the season, but with this new points format, every point counts when it comes to crowning the ultimate champ in November.

This new points system has certainly changed the racing for 2017 as points are awarded after stages as well as at the end of the race. That competition all thru the event can cause tempers to elevate and I think as we get closer to the cut off race before the playoffs, something could pop off again and I can't wait.

Sure the bad feelings between these 2 have been building up for years and Kyle just had enough. I got a sneaky feeling, this isn't the only trouble brewing in the garage area. So the potential for more from different drivers is ready to explode IF the right opportunity presents itself.

From the fight between the Allisons and Cale Yarborough at the 1979 Daytona 500 to the all out brawl in 2012 in Phoenix between the crews of Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer to Marcos Ambrose punching Casey Mears in Richmond of 2014 to Matt Kenseth and Brad Keselowski wrestling between the haulers in Charlotte in 2014 to the mass hysteria in Texas in 2014 between the crews of Jeff Gordon and Brad Keselowski (shout out to the shove from Kevin Harvick that egged this on) this sport has benefited from post race scuffles and will continue to see ratings go up if it continues.

And shout out to NASCAR for no fines or suspension (as of yet) between the two parties. I'm sure they don't want to see this every week either, but sometimes, this kind of publicity is not bad publicity.

Sure, I will be watching the NCAA tournament on Sunday, but I will also keep an eye on what is going at the race in Phoenix.

Keep the "passion" going in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series! PLEASE!

NATE...

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.