New NICU opening in Guatemala thanks to people in Charlotte

Critically ill children in Guatemala are getting a new chance at life thanks to people and businesses in Charlotte who teamed up with Levine Children's Hospital.

A hospital in the largest country in Central America was in desperate need of help - filthy and disgusting - and it had no real pediatric intensive

care. Children born with uphill battles are put in corners, often sharing space with other critically-ill children, open to all germs and disease.

Thursday, that all changes when a brand new NICU will open in Guatemala.

Older equipment from the NICU at Levine, which still works, was donated to the hospital in Guatemala.

Carolinas HealthCare System has a department called “International Medical Outreach”. IMO pushed Charlotte businesses to help in ways that made sense to that business, things like asking Chiquita International to use their massive trucks to deliver everything.

After lots of coordination and planning, the grand opening is Thursday. The First Lady of Guatemala will be there to unveil what is far and away a whole new world for babies in her country.

Dr. Bailey, the specialty medical director of NICU at Levine, has been volunteering his time and to train doctors in Guatemala.?

