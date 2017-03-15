WBTV Speak Out Editorial: HB2 - Repeal or Don't

­

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

HB2

Do you remember the last house bill number you memorized?

We can’t think of any other North Carolina legislation that has come with so many consequences. Over $600 million in lost event revenue and well over a thousand jobs for a bill that sped through channels early on, its repeal has come to a grinding halt. It’s now been a year since its passing.

House Bill 2 will forever be remembered as, “the bathroom bill”, that just won’t go away- no matter what we all think of the bill, it just seems to linger in Raleigh for some sort of resolution. Could that be that the State of Raleigh versus the State of Charlotte is what this is about?

Charlotte City Council did their part to help the process, but we just can’t seem to get everyone in Raleigh to agree on anything. It’s been an expensive game of Chess between Raleigh and Charlotte for way too long.

The NCAA gave North Carolina a deadline to resolve the problems with the bill, however, that didn’t happen. So, more consequences.

HB2. Repeal or don’t…. We think it is time for a decision.

What do you think? Do you have any suggestions for elected officials that might help get North Carolina off the Bathroom Bill Map?

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.