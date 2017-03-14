Molly's Kids: The remarkable timing of Ella Kate's heart

You guys… this is a heck of a story about a 1-year-old Denver girl who has new heart. The timing of how the heart became available is what's most notable. Reporter Sarah-Blake Morgan WBTV is telling that story tonight... consider this post a beautiful sneak peek to what you’ll see at 11pm.

Here’s what you need to know (in bullet point form):

1) Ella Kate fought for life since the second she was born.

2) She didn’t breathe for 8 full minutes.

3) Was airlifted to Levine Children's Hospital.

4) Hours later, tumors were found in her walnut-sized heart.

She shouldn't have survived. Only she did. Ella Kate was feisty and through months of tough treatments, worked with the doctors who worked on keeping her heart beating.

5) Eventually doctors said she'd need a heart transplant.

6) Exceptionally rare for a child under the age of 2.

7) In fact, only 450 pediatric heart transplants in the US each year.

8) Ella Kate was added to the waiting list, November 29th, 2016.

After Christmas the family was spending a Sunday morning in church. Ella Kate hadn’t been doing well.

9) The pastor asked the entire congregation to pray over her.

10) On the way home the Leitners got the call a heart was ready.

REPEAT: ON THE WAY HOME THEY GOT THE CALL.

11) The family grabbed their bags and headed to the hospital.

Meantime…

12) The heart was coming from out-of-state.

13) Earlier that day, the hospital’s Reverend had blessed the new MedCenter Air plane that would soon pick up organs when they were available.

14) Standard practice, to “bless” new equipment.

15) The prayer over the new jet came about the same time the prayer in Ella Kate’s church.

And then a heart became available.

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**