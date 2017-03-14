National Pi Day and a kid who knows the sequence

It might not be the kind of Pi you’re thinking of. You can’t exactly eat Pi, and in fact, many people don’t even really understand what it is.

The number 3.14 is the beginning of an infinite sequence of numbers that correlates to the circumference of a circle.

The day is supposed to be a celebration of math. We talked to some kids today who were celebrating. One young man, 10-year-old Aidan Crawford goes to Irwin Academic Center.

On Monday night, Aidan sat down with his dad and started learning the sequence.

Check out the video to hear him recite an impressive number of numbers!

