Molly's Kids: Elijah's spirit lives on with Casino Night (A fun way to help others!)

No matter how many pictures I come across of Elijah Aschbrenner, they all seem the same. He’s smiling, happy and has a spirit that jumps out instantly.

Elijah had a rare form of cancer called Epithelioid Sarcoma. Many of you know he fought for 18 months. This longtime #MollysKids died at the age of 10 on November 10th, 2015. He’d endured 60 rounds of radiation, 6 months of chemotherapy, a neck reconstruction surgery, lung surgeries, and an immunotherapy treatment.

He continues to inspire others in many ways. His friends and family have started the Prayers for Elijah Foundation. On Saturday, March 25th, they’re hosting a Casino Night at Oehlers Mallard Creek BBQ. 6-10pm. It’s a well-organized evening being called “Get Lucky with Elijah”. All kinds of raffles, poker games, blackjack, dinner and fun.

More importantly, that night the foundation plans on announcing its support of a trial that is studying Epithelioid Sarcoma treatment in children. Some big surprises, I’m told, with how this Foundation in Elijah’s name is going to help other kids fighting the same illness that took him.

Go here to register >> http://tinyurl.com/GetLuckyElijahMKs

I’m told they have room for some more if anyone is interested.

Still making a difference. Even now. Incredible.

#MollysKids

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**