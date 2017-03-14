First Alert: Mountain snow, wet streets

* First Alert This Morning

* Mountain Snow

* Wet Streets For Rush

Rain from overnight will gradually pull off to the east this morning, ending west of I-77 by 8 a.m. and all of the WBTV viewing area by 10 .a.m. As the rain moves along it will leave us with a cool and breezy day under partly to mostly sunny skies and chilly highs in the low to mid 50s.

The mountains are a different story. You have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Wednesday morning for snow showers that could leave accumulations of 2-4".

As we head into the next few days, temperatures will be downright cold. We'll stay below average until the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows in the 20s for the next 3 nights. There is a Freeze Warning in effect already for tonight into Wednesday morning.

By the weekend, we should return to the seasonal 60s.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

