Watauga County prepares for second round of snow

After what amounted to be a light dusting of snow in the mountains this weekend, Watauga County road crews and neighbors are gearing up for heavier snowfall Monday evening.

At least three inches of snow is expected to fall in Watauga County, according to WBTV meteorologists.

North Carolina Department of Transportation's Kevin Whittington said crews are once again preparing to clear the roads.

"We're just getting ready, making sure everything is working," Whittington said. "Trucks are ready to go this afternoon."

According to Whittington, workers equipped trucks with plows and salt spreaders Monday afternoon. The NCDOT said crews, made up of nearly 20 people, plan to come in at 6 p.m. and work 12-hour shifts.

Whittington says that crews didn't have to put brine on the roads because there is still residual salt leftover from this past weekend.

Jerry Gregory, a Watauga County resident, says he is confident that the roads will be safe to drive on.

"I see these trucks coming out in the middle of the night, early in the morning. They stay busy," Gregory said.

Whittington also said the roads should be cleared without any issues, but still urges drivers to be careful out on the roads.

"While inclement weather is here, while roads become snow-covered, they need to take a little time to get to their destination," Whittington said.

Watauga County DOT crews will be on the clock until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, at which point more crews could be brought in if deemed necessary.

