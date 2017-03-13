Good News: Local giraffes react to April's slow pregnancy progress

For almost a month, millions of people all over the world have watched online as April, a giraffe at a Northern New York Zoo, has been “within minutes” of giving birth to a calf.

A live webcam streams April in an enclosure 24-hours a day. Professionals say April is showing all the signs of preparing to give birth, but viewers are growing impatient.

WBTV visited Lazy 5 Ranch in Mooresville to get some answers. The Lazy 5 Ranch is home to several giraffes, including one named Mary who just gave birth to baby Patrick back in November.

Sarah Rogers with the ranch says April will give birth on her own time. She’s been watching the live feeds too, but understands that each giraffe is different at giving birth.

