911 call reveals details after home invasion, armed robbery in Belmont

No one was injured after a home invasion in Belmont Monday morning. Two masked robbers broke into a residence on the 600 block of North Street just before 9 a.m., according to Belmont Police Department.

Officers spent most of the day at the scene.

WBTV obtained a copy of the 911 call that someone made from inside the house. Neighbors say a father and son live at the house.

Police say two people kicked in the door.

The person who called 911 said he was asleep when he heard a voice telling him to wake up. He said someone pointed a shotgun at him and kept demanding money. The caller said he refused to hand over anything. He said he actually pointed the barrel of the shotgun down to the floor.

Police say that is when one of the robbers fired a shot into the floor.

The two people ran from the home in a small blue vehicle, police say. The 911 caller told the dispatcher the pair dropped a knife in the yard while running away.

Officers don’t believe this is a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matt Stroupe at 704-829-4032

