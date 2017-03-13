Police release names in murder-suicide case in Huntersville

Names have been released in what police are calling a murder-suicide that occurred in Huntersville last week.

According to police, 47-year-old Elisa Meryl Slutzky and 55-year-old Kenneth Dale Henson were found dead inside a home along the 12300-block of Cross Meadow Road in Huntersville last Wednesday.

Officers say they were asked to visit the home by a relative who said repeated telephone calls had not been answered.?

Police say they worked closely with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office who ruled the deaths a murder-suicide.

Investigators say Slutzky was murdered and Henson then committed suicide.

The Huntersville Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Lieutenant A. S. Dempski at (704) 464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at (704) 896-7867.

