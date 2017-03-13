WBTV Speak Out Editorial: WBTV On Your Side

­

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

WBTV aired its first broadcast in 1949. We were the first television station in the Carolinas and we take pride in knowing that many of you have grown up watching our channel.

Some things have changed over the years while others have stayed the same. In particular, our commitment to serving this community and reporting the truth is as strong as ever.

You hear us say “we’re on your side” a lot. What we mean by that is we’re in this together. You live here – and we do, too. We pay taxes, raise families and get involved here just like you.

Our journalists work around the clock to deliver you the facts. Checks and balances in our news meetings throughout the day ensure our commitment to accuracy.



We see the polarization in our politics – locally, statewide and certainly on the national stage. We appreciate different perspectives and we will never persuade you to lean left or right. We hear from many of you concerned about bias in the news and eager to know the truth. Good. We’re concerned about those things, too.

Sometimes, the facts that we report may be difficult to hear. But, you can trust that we’ve done the work to get you answers.

And we’re listening.

If you think WBTV News can do better, tell us!

We want to know what you think because we truly want to be on your side.

We thank you for being on ours.

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.