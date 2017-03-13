Take 3: Episode 6

On this week's episode Ashley, Delano, and Nate discuss March Madness and Selection Sunday, the Panthers latest moves in free agency, the excitement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and how Hornets Kemba Walker continues to give back to the community.

Chef Vinroy Reid from Mama Caribbean Grill and Bar also cooks up a unique dish for you as you get ready for your St. Patrick's Day and March Madness parties.

Take 3 With WBTV Sports is a weekly sports show with Ashley Stroehlein, Delano Little, and Nate Wimberly. Each week they'll debate the hottest sports topics in local and national sports, have exclusive interviews with some of Charlotte's local sports stars, and some of your favorite guests will join them in-studio to show you the best game day cocktails, food, and even sports fashion.

You can watch Take 3 With WBTV Sports exclusively on WBTV.com and on the WBTV Sports and News App.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.