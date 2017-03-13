FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in place, rain moves in later

* Monday: First Alert Day

* Rain Back Before Sunset

* Winter Mix in Mountains

Cold readings in the 20s and 30s greet us this morning under partly cloudy skies. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. in the Charlotte area.

We'll remain dry through the morning, but by midday, showers will begin to creep into western sections. They will get heavier as the day wears on. It could be a wet evening commute for most of us before the rain tapers off late in the night.

For the mountains, you will see more of a winter mix. It will begin late this afternoon to early evening and last into the night. With a changeover to mainly snow overnight and into early Tuesday, you could pick up a few inches of accumulation by the end of Tuesday. As of now, it looks like 4-5" wouldn't be out of the question for the mountains.

The rest of us will dry out by Tuesday and experience a few chilly days to come.

Hope you have a great week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

