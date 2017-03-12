Local lawmaker takes aim at NCAA, ACC over HB2 boycotts

A Union County lawmaker is taking aim at two major sports bodies after they moved championships out of North Carolina during the fallout over House Bill 2.

Rep. Mark Brody, a Republican from Monroe, announced on Facebook Sunday that he plans to file a bill Monday to address the NCAA and ACC boycotts of the state.

"There comes a time when the citizens of North Carolina need to stand up and say 'Enough of this foolishness'," Brody wrote in the post.

He says the bill, called the Athletic Association Accountability Act, will determine whether the NCAA and the ACC violated their tax-exempt status "by engaging in political or lobbying activities."

Brody said both organizations engaged in "excessive lobbying activities that exceeded their respective charters by using economic retaliation against NC for the purpose of forcing the General Assembly to adopt social legislation that is not connected to their core mission."

"NCAA championships and events must promote an inclusive atmosphere for all college athletes, coaches, administrators and fans," the organization said during its September announcement, "Current North Carolina state laws make it challenging to guarantee that host communities can help deliver on that commitment if NCAA events remained in the state."

Two days later, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced it was pulling all of its "neutral site championships for the 2016-17 academic year" over House Bill 2.

"I believe the NCAA and the ACC have stepped out of bounds and, to the best of my ability, will never allow the General Assembly to relinquish its legislative authority over the internal affairs of the State or succumb to economic extortion to and from either the NCAA or the ACC," Brody said in his post.

Brody's post didn't elaborate on how the proposed bill would work.

