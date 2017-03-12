First Alert: Showers move in Monday, possible snow for mountains

If you look at the current radar, you would have no reason to believe Monday would be a First Alert Day. However, a new low is going to form along the cold front draped down the NC/SC coast.

This cold front will ride up the east coast and bring rain chances for most of us on Monday and even snow chances for the mountains.

From Sunday night through lunch time Monday, we will be in a dry period. The problem with that is we will get very chilly Sunday night – below freezing in most locations.

This is why there is a Freeze Warning in effect from Sunday night through Monday morning. This includes the plants, which made it through the snow, aren’t in the clear because we have a cold week ahead.

In the afternoon on Monday, we will begin to see showers move in and it will only ramp up from there. We should expect the possibility of rain through the evening commute and into the evening for most of the area.

For the higher elevations, you can expect another round of winter weather with a few inches of accumulation possible, but this time it is unlikely to fall as snow only. With a little more warm air working in, we will see more of a winter mix that should turn over to snow on Tuesday.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

