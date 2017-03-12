Driver dies after hitting mailbox, tree in York County

A driver is dead after investigators say a vehicle went off the road and hit a mailbox and tree in York County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened along Hord Road Sunday morning around 8 a.m. This is just south of Sharon.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Alfonzo Ray Boulware, ran off the side of the road in a 2008 Saturn and hit a mailbox, crashed into a ditch and then hit a tree.

Troopers say Boulware wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was transported by EMS to Piedmont Medical Center, where he later died.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

