PHOTOS: Rare March snow hits the Carolinas

A rare March snowfall hit the Carolinas early Sunday morning and for many people - has already gone away.



Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases said the Charlotte Airport reported 1.1" of snow Sunday morning, making the first measurable March snow in Charlotte in seven years. The last time was less than a half-inch on March 2, 2010.

