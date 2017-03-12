FAA lifts ground stop at Charlotte Douglas after snow, ice in Charlotte

The FAA lifted a ground stop that was issued at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Sunday morning due to snow and ice.

Airport officials tweeted about the ground stop just after 9 a.m., asking travelers to check their status. Around 12:30 p.m., that ground stop was lifted when the snow stopped falling near the Queen City.

FAA has cancelled its ground stop at #CLT. Please check with airlines on status of your flight. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) March 12, 2017

According to Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases, the Charlotte Airport reported 1.1" of snow measured at the airport Sunday.

