FAA lifts ground stop at Charlotte Douglas after snow, ice in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The FAA lifted a ground stop that was issued at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Sunday morning due to snow and ice. 

Airport officials tweeted about the ground stop just after 9 a.m., asking travelers to check their status. Around 12:30 p.m., that ground stop was lifted when the snow stopped falling near the Queen City.

According to Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases, the Charlotte Airport reported 1.1" of snow measured at the airport Sunday.

