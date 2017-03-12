First Alert: How much did it snow in the Carolinas?

The WBTV First Alert Weather Center is updating the winter weather system that moved through the Carolinas overnight and Sunday morning. Check for updates on WBTV.com and in the WBTV Weather App (iPhone | Android).

BLOG UPDATE 12:15 P.M.

Now that the snow has all wrapped up, we are getting a better look at snow totals from Sunday morning. You may be wondering, "when is the last time it snowed like this in March??"

Well, in Charlotte, it's been seven years since we've had measurable snow in March! You'd have to go all the way back to March 2nd, 2010 when we saw .4". The Charlotte airport has reported 1.1" so it looks like that will go down as the official measurement for the day!

Here's a full wrap-up of snow totals from across the WBTV viewing area, per NWS, as of 12 Noon Sunday:

Lenoir 3"

Great Falls 2"

Waxhaw 2.5"

Linville 2.2"

Kannapolis 2"

Davidson 2"

Blowing Rock 2"

Mint Hill 2"

Huntersville 2"

Monroe 2"

Morganton 1.5"

Vale 1.5"

Rock Hill 1.5"

Mooresville 1.4"

Charlotte 1.1"

Indian Trail 1"

Chesterfield 1"

Beech Mountain 1"

Cherryville .9"

Tega Cay .9"

Shelby .8"

Belmont .6"

Salisbury .5"

Boone .5"

BLOG UPDATE 10 A.M.

For the most part, this morning's snow has behaved appropriately, but one area where the models have struggled is timing out the back-edge of the snow clearing through.

It had appeared to be between 9-10 a.m., but it looks like the models were an hour or two fast with this. So, I think some spots may have snow flurries around as late as 11 or Noon.

This also will impact the amounts for areas south of Charlotte, where some of the more moderate-heavy snow bands could stick around an hour or two later than forecast, so you could end up seeing an extra inch! I've already seen some 2" totals, so a couple of readings closer or even over 3" would not surprise me at this point since the snow has stuck around a little longer than expected.

One factor that remains the same is that most of the accumulation is holding off of roadways. Especially now that the sun is up, even though it is cloudy, we still get enough energy through the clouds to help with melting on roads. But, with that being said, there have been isolated instances of slick patches so still use caution during the morning hours.

HERE, you'll find our higher-resolution model hourly forecast for when the snow clears. This is grabbing a handle on the timing better than our other models are. It shows most spots dry by 11, but again, far southeastern counties could take until as late as Noon (which by that time, temps would be rising above freezing so would start transition back over to rain).

BLOG UPDATE: 5:30 A.M.

The rain to snow transition will continue through the early morning hours, so if you aren't seeing any flakes yet, you will soon! Remember, you can still get snow to fall with surface temperatures above freezing, it just needs to be below 32° a few thousand feet up, which it will be.

Many of us probably won't make it down to freezing at the surface, so don't let that fool you. Light to moderate snow continues through the mid-morning hours, about 9 or 10 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 11 a.m. A coating to 2" at best seems like a good average for final accumulations. Data continues to suggest that spots most likely to see the higher end of that will be from about the 85 corridor south through our South Carolina counties (NOT the mountains like we typically see).

You will likely see more accumulation on elevated surfaces like deck railings because they are colder. Roads will be warmer so should have a tougher time holding any accumulation, still, use your own judgment and watch for slick spots!

Any accumulating snow won't be around for long. Once things wrap up by mid-morning (this will be a quick one!) the second half of the day will feature decreasing clouds and temps in the 40s.

With sun returning and the higher March sun angle, any snow will melt very quickly. And remember, temps fall below freezing tonight into the 20s. A Freeze Watch is in effect overnight until 10 a.m. Monday.

