FIRST ALERT: Bullseye for NC snowfall becomes clearer

As a system gets its act together and heads toward the Carolinas, we are still looking at the possibility of snow moving in tonight. If you are heading out this evening, you should be just fine. For most of the WBTV viewing area, the precipitation will move in around or after midnight.

The snow will progress across the area from west to east so most of us should be seeing snow by morning. There are some limiting factors like a warm ground but if the snow can fall hard and fast enough, we can begin to see some accumulation.

Snow totals should range from 1-2” for most of us. You will probably see more on elevated surfaces which are able to get colder. Roads could get a covering so watch for slick spots. The bullseye for this storm looks to be over the southern NC mountains, as you can see from the placement of the Winter Storm Warning.

It should all move out of here by midday on Sunday. We will be back above freezing during the day so there will be some melting.

After that, we are watching the possibility of more winter weather coming in late on Monday. Stay tuned for details on the WBTV Weather App.

