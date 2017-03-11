Police: Intoxicated Rock Hill man used gun to steal child's moped

A man police say was intoxicated and carrying a large semi-automatic handgun is accused of stealing a moped from a child Friday night in Rock Hill.

Rivertto Stewart, 29, faces armed robbery and weapons charges. Police say they found him on a stolen moped at the intersection of Kimbrell and Standard Streets.

About 11:25 Friday night, a caller reported a "man with a large gun" walking in the middle of E. Main Street at Albright Rd. and headed toward the downtown area. Ten minutes later, another caller reported the man on N. Jones avenue riding a moped.

According to the police report, an officer spotted Stewart on a red moped about 11:40. Police say when they came upon Stewart, he had several facial injuries and was trying to get the moped running.

About a half-mile away, another officer found a weapon, which some witnesses described as a "machine gun pistol," at the intersection of Willowbrook and N. Jones. Police say the gun will be analyzed for DNA, blood and fingerprints. The gun was an Intertec TEC-9 blowback-operated semi-automatic pistol, black in color.

The victim came to the scene with his grandfather and identified Stewart as the man who pointed a large gun at him and took the moped near N. Jones and East Main. Another child who was riding with the victim also identified Stewart.

Police took statements from the victim and other witnesses but were unable to interview Stewart due to his "apparent intoxication."

