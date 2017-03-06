Police investigating possible connection in recent Domino's robberies

Over the past two weeks, three local Domino's pizza stores have been robbed at gunpoint with employees assaulted.

The latest incident happened at the Domino's in Dallas on Dallas High Shoals Highway. Before that, the Domino's on East 4th Street in Charlotte and the Domino's on West Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia were hit.

Dallas Police Chief Allen Scott said he can't say for sure if these are all connected, but does believe it's a possibility. The suspects in each of these cases match the same description.

In the two Gaston County cases, the robbers pointed their guns at the employees, pistol-whipped one of the employees in each incident, and locked them all in a cooler.

None of the employees were badly hurt, but neighbors are upset the robbers targeted people just making a living.

"Angry. I'm angry. I believe that's a shame and a disgrace," said Ernest Rogers.

WBTV reached out to the victims and only one responded. That victim said he was not able to comment on the situation.

Domino's released the following statement:

"Driver and store safety is always a priority for us and our franchisees. Our Charlotte franchisees are working with local authorities on these crimes. Franchisees have policies and procedures in place that all store team members are trained on and regularly reminded of so that everyone can safely do their jobs. We also hope that if anyone in the community has information to help lead the police to the criminals that they come forward."

The thieves made out with $450 in the Dallas robbery and $682 in the Gastonia robbery.

One neighbor who lives close to the Dallas Domino's said he's just glad the employees made it out of this armed robbery alive.

"It's good that nobody got too hurt, and all that was lost was money. That's insured and can be recouped, but still that it happened at all, I'm shocked," said Andrew Macklem.

Scott said he's also in contact with police in Rutherford County since they're investigating a case that may involve the same suspects.

