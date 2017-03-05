Amos' Southend closes doors for good, neighbors say an unfortunate consequence of growth

Long time South End and Charlotte music staple Amos' Southend closed its doors for good Sunday night.

The popular music hall had been at its South Tryon Street location for 17 years, and was a place many up-and-coming musicians got their start.

Owner John Ellison said it's a bittersweet day. He told WBTV he won't miss working the long hours, but is emotional Amos' will no longer be there for the musicians.

"It's been a roller coaster ride, lot of ups and downs, lot of great shows. It's something to look back on," Ellison said.

Frequent patrons of the music venue also said they're sad to see Amos' go.

"It's sad. This is the only place for local bands to get in and show what they got," said Kit King.

Amos' Southend is not the first popular South End business to close recently. It joins Tremont, Chop Shop, Double Door, as well as Phat Burrito.

Ellison said he had to close because a development group bought the parking lot his customers use.

The other recently closed South End businesses were pushed out for similar reasons.

"When we first moved in here, there wasn't an apartment or condo for five miles, and now there's lots of them. Change and development is good, but when that happens, it pushes some of the older people out," Ellison said.

Neighbors said they know the recent developments and new apartments are good for Charlotte, but it means South End is losing some of its charm.

"The whole area is getting commercialized, and it's losing the artistic feel it used to have," said Katie Morgan.

Ellison said the Gin Mill, which he also owns, will be using the space left behind by Amos' Southend.

