Burglar alarm scares off intruder on Cauble Road; TV stolen on Needmore Road

A home security system apparently did its job perfectly for a Cauble Road homeowner.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office, a call came in on Tuesday from Security Central that there was a break-in in progress at a home in the 2300 block.

Along with the call being placed, the home security system also activated an audible alarm when the intruder stepped into the hall.

When deputies arrived they found an opened window at the back of the house. The homeowner did not notice that anything had been taken, leading deputies to conclude that there was an intruder who went inside, then left once the alarm sounded.

On Needmore Road the residents were not so fortunate.

On Tuesday afternoon a homeowner returned from work and found a back door that had been forced open to the home in the 900 block.

The wooden door frame was split.

The homeowner noted that a 46 inch television had been taken from a bracket in an upstairs room. The owners were able to provide deputies with the model and serial number of the TV.

Anyone with information on these, or any other home burglaries in Rowan County, is asked to call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may also be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

