Goren: NSMA move not just about money

In a radio interview on WSAT on Thursday morning, NSMA (formerly NSSA) director Dave Goren said that money wasn't the only reason that the organization is leaving Salisbury after 57 years in order to move to Winston-Salem.

"It's bittersweet," Goren told WSAT's Buddy Poole. "I appreciate history as much as anybody but if you don’t move forward you die."

The National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA) was formed in 1959 by a local restaurant owner, Pete DiMizio, as a way to honor regional sportscasters and sportswriters whom he had met at the Greensboro Open Golf Tournament.

The current NSMA Board is made up of ten members, Goren said. Five members live in Salisbury or Rowan County, the other five are involved in sports media.

The organization has approximately 1100 members with annual budget of around $350,000, according to Goren.

Goren told the Triad Business Journal that a move to Winston-Salem should help the nonprofit recruit more business partnerships and offer a wider variety of locations for its June Hall of Fame events.

“Our mandate is growing the organization,” said Goren, a former sportscaster at WXII-12 in Winston-Salem. “We felt Winston-Salem was the best place for that.”

Poole pressed Goren as to what leaders in Salisbury and Rowan County could have done differently to keep the organization and its annual banquet in Salisbury.

“I'm not sure, you know, I’m not somebody who is going to point fingers and blame people," Goren said. "It’s tough, when you’re younger you think 'I want, I want, I want, and why don’t I get' and you realize...there is a finite amount of money. Our issue is we are a 501c3 non-profit and when you stand with your hand out you are behind non-profits that do social services that do good for people."

Goren said that the organization does not have office space in Winston-Salem, or a place to display the memorabilia and Hall of Fame artifacts.

“That has not been decided yet," Goren said. "We will probably work out of our home until we find suitable office space."

Goren added that the search is on for space that would either be donated or that the organization can "occupy very cost effectively."

The Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce is helping, Goren said, adding that he has met with the mayor, the president of the Convention Visitors Bureau, and will soon make a presentation for a the local business group the Winston-Salem Alliance.

In the Triad Business Journal article, Goren said NSMA General Manager Danielle Randall "recommended the move after analyzing the organization’s finances, and its board of directors voted unanimously in approval."

Goren, who took the job eight years ago, said that he hopes to maintain friendships with people he has met and worked with in Rowan County over the years.

"I can't thank the people of Salisbury enough," Goren added.

There will be no finale for the community that hosted the NSMA for five decades. The NSMA will hold its 58th annual awards weekend in Winston-Salem, June 25-26, 2017.

The annual NSMA awards weekends are a chance for sports media honored by their peers to gather for three days away from their jobs and with fellow award winners.

A press release announcing the move noted that among the Hall of Fame inductees who have attended the last few years are Chris Berman (ESPN), Gary Smith (Sports Illustrated), Bill Raftery (CBS/FOX), Lesley Visser (Boston Globe, ESPN, CBS), Marv Albert (NBC, CBS, Turner), Rick Reilly (Sports Illustrated), Dick Vitale (ESPN), Mitch Albom (Detroit Free Press), Bob Costas (NBC, MLB Network) and John Feinstein (Washington Post).

National Sportscasters of the Year Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (NBC), Jim Nantz, (CBS), Dan Patrick (NBC, The Dan Patrick Show), Bob Costas (NBC), Dan Shulman (ESPN) and Mike Tirico (ESPN, now NBC) have all attended, as have National Sportswriters of the Year Tom Verducci (Sports Illustrated), Peter King (Sports Illustrated) and Joe Posnanski (Sports Illustrated).

More than 250 State Sportscasters and Sportswriters have joined them since 2012. Bob Ryan (The Boston Globe), a Hall of Famer and national chair of the NSMA Board, said, “Salisbury has become a home away from home for me over the past two decades, and I am looking forward to establishing a similar relationship with Winston-Salem.”

The release notes that over its 58-year history, many athletes and entertainment celebrities have also visited and performed at the Awards weekend. They include Bob Hope, Flip Wilson, Mickey Mantle, John Elway, Bobby Knight, Arnold Palmer, Jesse Owens, Andy Griffith, Terry Bradshaw, Jim Valvano, John Wooden, Lynn Swann, Yogi Berra, Richard Petty, Whitey Ford and Bart Starr.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.