Detour coming to Stokes Ferry Road

Road work will mean part of Stokes Ferry Road will be closed beginning on Monday.

Stokes Ferry Road in Rowan County will be closed between Liberty Road and Agner Road so that DOT Bridge Maintenance crews can perform maintenance work on the bridge that crosses over High Rock Lake.

The road will be closed starting Monday, March 6 at 8:00 am until Friday, March 31 at 5 pm. Drivers are advised to follow the marked detour and use extreme caution in this area.

