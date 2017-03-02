Gastonia man struck by car last week dies

A pedestrian struck by a car in Gastonia last Wednesday night has died.

The Gastonia Police Department says a 1997 Chevrolet car struck 51-year-old James Rose in the 1000 block of East Franklin Boulevard around 9:10 p.m. Rose went to Caromont Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Police say Rose died from his injuries Saturday.

No charges will be filed against the 44-yera-old driver, police say.

