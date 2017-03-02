Powerful storms leave thousands without power, trees down across the Charlotte area

Wednesday night's storms left more than 2,600 homes without power in Charlotte by early Thursday morning. By 9 a.m., that number was down to less than 300.

Trees fell across roadways in south Charlotte following the heavy rain and strong winds that blew through the area.

The majority of the outages, in the area near Sardis Road and Providence Road, were reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday due to fallen trees and limbs.

Queens Road was blocked because of a very across the middle of the road.

Other nearby outages are in the Wendover-Sedgefield and Myers Park area.

Lightning was spotted in the sky shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A home caught fire in Dilworth shortly after the storms began to pass through the area but officials are unsure if lightning is to blame.

