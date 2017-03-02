Power Out To Thousands; Storm Damage

It’s Thursday, March 2, 2017…and right now we’re putting together this morning’s newscast for you. Hope you can join us at 4:30 this morning as we bring you the area’s most complete and accurate newscast.

Several thousand people in the Charlotte area are without power this morning following the severe weather that swept through the area last night. There’s quite a bit of damage out there. Cleanup will be underway today. Right now, our Micah Smith is driving through many different areas, assessing damage and looking at conditions. She’ll bring us the latest in LIVE reports throughout the morning.

As this note is being written, it's 52 degrees in Charlotte…with no rain in the area.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are asking for your help this morning as they are working to solve the murder of a 14-year-old boy. The boy was from Kannapolis and was shot and killed as he rode in a car after leaving a birthday celebration.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is responding to allegations that he talked Russia during the presidential campaign. There are revelations that Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States. But during his confirmation hearing, Sessions said he had had no communications with the Russians.

