Storms keep first responders busy in Charlotte Wednesday night

Stormy weather brought down trees and caused power outages in the Queen City Wednesday evening.

Lightning was spotted in the sky shortly before 7 p.m.

A home caught fire in Dilworth shortly after the storms began to pass through the area. The fire sparked at a home off Meacham Street in Charlotte. Officials said they are unsure if lightning is to blame for the fire.

“That’s a possibility because of the storms coming through but right now it’s still under investigation,” said Battalion Chief Neal Smith with the Charlotte Fire Department.

Smith said flames were coming from the attic when firefighters arrived at the scene. The house sustained damage but no one was hurt.

In Myers Park some roads were impassable because of downed trees. Queens Road was blocked because of a very large tree laying in the middle of the road.

“I think it’s crazy. This storm came in very really quickly,” said Myers Park resident Elizabeth Rostan. “I was running around and it was raining sideways and it was so loud I didn’t even hear the tree come down.”

Rostan spent part of her night unclogging storm drains on her street. She said she was worried that flood waters might collect in the street and run into her yard.

Just minutes away from her home a large tree fell and took out part of two houses on Normandy Road. Both homes sustained damage.

“We love these trees and we love living in this neighborhood. We take good care of our trees, but they are getting old and they fall down,” said Rostan.

