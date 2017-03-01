Hickory woman given stranger's Social Security information

HICKORY, NC (Stefanie Ponte/WBTV) - A Hickory woman said she got someone else’s Social Security information by mistake.

Nina Price was helping her nephew request paperwork from the Social Security office in Hickory. The information for her nephew came back, but so did a complete stranger’s. It was the last page on the packet she received.

“I imagine this gentleman’s information was just sitting on someone’s desk, and it accidentally got stapled to the back of my nephew’s information," Price said. "Still, you’d think they’d double check. I know if this happened to me, I’d be upset.”

Social Security Services admitted it was a mistake. They sent WBTV a statement about the issue.

“We take the responsibility to safeguard the information entrusted to us seriously," the statement read. "We are providing refresher training to employees in the office and reminding them of the importance of safe guarding information and double checking their work.”

Nina contacted Angelo Bristol, the man whose paper she had gotten. At first, Bristol was upset, but then his reaction quickly turned to relief and gratitude.

Bristol said he’s glad it was an honest person who got it, and not someone who could have used his personal information the wrong way.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.