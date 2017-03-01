Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Hail stones, driving rain and wicked winds—the first of March certainly marched in like a lion. We’re covering a roof torn off a church, trees down and even cows trapped under a barn that collapsed after severe weather rolled through our region.
Our investigative reporter Nick Ochsner got an exclusive interview with Governor Roy Cooper regarding the potential repeal of House Bill 2. He responded to claims he was pressuring other Democrats to oppose the plan to repeal.
A stolen pickup truck hits speeds of 115 mph before the 18-year old driver lost control and went airborne. Video of the truck soaring 15-feet in the air then landing on another car.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
David Martin, Jr, 39, and Jonathan Bickett, both of Charlotte, were on the boat at the time.More >>
In a statement to the Observer, Smith said he is “appalled” that Roberts took time to “grandstand” on the Paris accord but has been “missing” on issues like rising crime.More >>
More than 65 North Carolina prison staffers have been fired since 2012 for getting too close to inmates, the Charlotte Observer found. Others were allowed to resign.More >>
The shooting occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Oregon Street and Rozzelles Ferry Road.More >>
Tony Meeks reportedly ran away from Gaston Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility in Dallas, NC.More >>
