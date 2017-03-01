HBCU presidents talk about their visit to the White House

More than 80 presidents of Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) visited President Donald Trump Tuesday at the White House. Trump signed an executive order to show his commitment to HBCUs.

The President said the schools will be a priority in his administration. Johnson C. Smith University President Dr. Ronald Carter was in attendance as well as Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Dr. Thomas E.H. Conway.

Conway said the visit was a step in the right direction.

"They understand the value of what we do and will be looking for ways to work with us," Conway said. "So in all, I think it was a good first meeting. We weren't expecting to get a whole lot out of this meeting."

The Chancellor said other college presidents did get pushback for coming to the White House.

"It's a question of, 'why did you meet with this particular administration?'" Conway said. "And the answer to that is, because that is who is running the government. You don't stop talking to the people who fund your agency."

Dr. Patrick Graham is a graduate of Johnson C. Smith University. He shared his thoughts about why Trump invited the HBCU presidents to the Oval Office.

"This is an attempt by the Trump administration to show a friendlier face with minorities, where he hasn't garnered a lot of support due to his previous actions," Graham said.

The HBCU presidents want $25 billion to go toward infrastructure, college readiness, financial aid, and other priorities. Graham hopes some of the money, if granted, will push minorities into careers that will make them marketable after getting their degree.

"During the economic recovery, 11.6 million jobs were created and over 11.5 million of those jobs went to individuals with some college or degree," Graham said. "And so what that tells you is that you have a much more advanced workforce. You have a much more advanced economy. We have individuals who are prepared for that."

Conway believes if more funding happens for HBCUs it will be a game changer for students and the country.

"If we become part of the education priority, it allows us to enhance our effort to help the nation meet its goal of being the most highly educated country in the world," he said.

Conway said college presidents will hold Trump accountable and will take it one step at a time.

"What we have to do is stay in the conversation," he said. "It's too early to talk about optimism or pessimism. From my perspective, it really is a matter of, 'let's just continue to focus on where we agree and what the business of the day will be.'"

President of Virginia State University Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, who was also at the White House, weighed in on the visit in a statement to WBTV.

After the meetings, President Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) related to HBCUs. This order will impact Virginia State University (VSU). The EO moved the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which was previously part of the Department of Education, back to the White House. This a good move for HBCUs and VSU. It means that our institutions get a higher level of prioritization. However, I was disappointed that the EO did not contain any language about protection or enhancement of existing funding nor did it contain additional investment funds. No language about restoring, increasing and protecting resources such as Pell Grants and the Parent Plus Loan Program. Nothing about Title III or the HBCU Capital Finance Program. Nothing about creating and enforcing existing guidelines on HBCU involvement in research grants and contracts. Nothing about additional money to enhance HBCUs. While it is true that Congress has great authority in the budgeting process, we advocated for more explicit written guidance from the White House. In addition, while I think the EO came up short, it is a step in the right direction and we all knew that this was a first step toward additional resources and opportunities for our institutions. The work did not begin with the EO and it was never the expectation that the work would end with its announcement. The work to advocate for our institutions, for Virginia State University, continues.

College presidents will now refine their recommendations and then submit them to the White House.

