Police asking for help solving fatal shooting of 14-year-old

It's been two months since someone shot and killed 14-year-old Anthony Frazier on Finchley Drive in Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in the time since the teen's death, investigators have turned over every stone looking for information but haven't able to solve the case.

"We’ve been out to that community on several occasions. We’ve been to the local schools in the area. We’ve been to community meetings," said Capt Cecil Brisbon. "We looked at some of the crime trends in the area as well just to see if we can get an idea of what may have been the driver behind that case but we still don’t have any new information in that."

Police said Anthony was visiting Charlotte. He was in a car with relatives after a birthday celebration. Investigators said just as the vehicle pulled up to the house on Finchley Drive, they noticed some suspicious people outside. Police said Anthony's relative drove a little bit past the house and as she backed up, shots were fired.

Investigators said a round went through the vehicle and hit Anthony.

People in the area told officers they saw two individuals running away. Detectives said they haven't gotten any more information.

"This is bewildering. That’s the life of a young man that appears to be loved by his community, loved by the individuals he attended school with, and loved by his family," Capt Brisbon said. "So why you would be gunned down when coming back from celebrating your birthday in a neighborhood you don’t even live in is beyond me."

Capt Brisbon added, "I cannot see a reason why a 14-year-old would be targeted. We don’t know who did it, and that’s why we continue to ask for any information possible."

Anthony's father is a police officer in Kannapolis.

There's a $15,000 reward for any information leading to the arrests and conviction of the people responsible.

