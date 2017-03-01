QUEENS UNIVERSITY: Oliverio Named CoSIDA Academic All-America

Oliverio Named CoSIDA Academic All-America

AUSTIN, Texas- Queens University of Charlotte women's basketball player McKell Oliverio was named to the 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II Women's Basketball Third-Team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Oliverio advanced from 40 athletes across division II, listed on the all-district team, to 15 who made the All-America list.



Oliverio is the first CoSIDA Academic All-American for the program, earning the honor after producing a perfect 4.0 grade point average while majoring in biology and minoring in psychology. Oliverio's academic success earned her acceptance into four different medical schools as she will enroll with the University of Kentucky after graduation.



On the court, Oliverio has led the team throughout the year, tallying 345 points over the course of the season. Her point total ranks her 14th in the conference. Additionally, she ranks 15th in the South Atlantic Conference for points per game (12.8), 13th in field goals per game (129) and 12th in three-point baskets (37). Ealier this season, Oliverio tallied a career high of 26 points against the No. 10 ranked team in the nation at the time, Lincoln Memorial.



Oliverio joins Lincoln Memorials Megan Pittman as the only two athletes from the SAC and the Southeast Region to receive the honor.



Senior guard Cassidy Mihalko of California Baptist University and senior guard Adam Klie of the University of California, San Diego headline the 2016-17 CoSIDA Academic All-America® Division II Women's basketball team.



Mihalko has been selected as the recipient of the Academic All-America® of the Year award for Division II women's basketball, while Klie has been tabbed the Academic All-America® of the Year award winner for men's basketball.



The Division II Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2016-17 Division II Academic All-America® teams program.



A business administration major with a 3.91 G.P.A., Mihalko is a two-time All-PacWest Conference honoree and was named to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association and CCA All-American teams last season. During her junior campaign, she was named to the PacWest All-Tournament, West Region All-Tournament and All-West Region teams after leading the PacWest in scoring averaging (19.9 points per game).



The native of Franklin, Wis., currently ranks No. 5 in the country in field goals made (219) and No. 9 in scoring average (20.7 points per game). During her senior season, she has helped the No. 4 ranked Lancers to a 29-2 overall record and a 20-0 mark in PacWest play, becoming the first team in conference history to post a 20-0 record.



California Baptist's third 2,000-point scorer is making her second-straight appearance on the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Division II Women's Basketball first team, along with earning PacWest Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors during the 2014-15 season.



A senior bioengineering major with a perfect 4.00 G.P.A., Klie is making his second-straight appearance on the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Division II Men's Basketball first team.



The native of Anchorage, Alaska, is a two-time All-CCAA selection and played a part in helping UC San Diego claim the program's first-ever California Collegiate Athletic Association regular season title this year. The senior leads the Tritons with a 14.4 scoring average and is the program's all-time Division II leading in points (1,402), rebounds (592) and field goals made (516).



The guard is a three-time CCAA All-Academic team selection and was named to the UCSD Athletics All-Academic Team during the 2014-15 season. He currently ranks in the top 10 in the CCAA in scoring, rebounding (6.4 rebounds per game), field goal shooting percentage (48.5), assists (124) and steals (22).



Fourteen of the 15 members of the 2016-17 CoSIDA Academic All-America® Division II Women's Basketball teams have at least a 3.90 G.P.A., with seven student-athletes maintaining a perfect 4.00 G.P.A. The six members of the first team have an average G.P.A. of 3.93.



Eleven of the 15 players on the 2016-17 CoSIDA Academic All-America® Division II Women's Basketball first, second and third teams are new honorees to this year's listing.



Along with Mihalko, the Academic All-America® Division II Women's Basketball teams have three repeat performers from last year's CoSIDA Academic All-America® teams.



A native of Fresno, Ohio, Andi Daugherty of Ashland University was a second-team Academic All-America® Division II Women's Basketball honoree during the 2015-16 season. The finance major with a 3.93 G.P.A., was a WBCA All-America honorable mention selection last year and the junior has helped the Eagles to a prefect 28-0 record with her 14.5 scoring average this season.



Mary Dineen of Rockhurst University was a second-team Academic All-America® Division II Women's Basketball honoree during the 2015-16 campaign. The native of Omaha, Neb., holds a 3.90 G.P.A. in nursing and was a preseason All-American, who ranks No. 27 in the country in scoring average (18.7 points per game).



A native of Flushing, Mich., Emily Wendling of Saginaw Valley State University was a second-team Academic All-America® Division II Women's Basketball honoree during the 2015-16 season. The occupational therapy major with a 3.94 G.P.A., was named to three Division II All-America teams during her junior season. The senior currently ranks No. 23 in the country in scoring (19.0 points per game), No. 8 in free throw percentage (89.3), No. 23 in field goals made (185) and No. 28 in free throws attempted (159).



The CoSIDA Academic All-America® first team is comprised of Dineen, Kristen Drogsler of Caldwell University, Lewis University's Jamie Johnson, Mihalko, Wendling and Jordan Wilson of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.



The CoSIDA Academic All-America® second team includes Daugherty, Tiana Hanson of Montana State University of Billings, University of Sioux Falls' Sam Knecht and Laina Snyder of Ashland University.



The CoSIDA Academic All-America® third team features Sierra Clark of Adelphi University, Pittsburg State University's Hadyn Herlocker, McKell Oliverio of Queens University of Charlotte, Lincoln Memorial University's Megan Pittman and Drew Sannes of Minnesota State University Moorhead.





FIRST TEAM

Name School Yr. Hometown GPA Major

Mary Dineen (2) Rockhurst Sr. Omaha, Neb. 3.90 Nursing

Kristen Drogsler Caldwell Jr. Middle Village, N.Y. 3.90 Health

Science

Jamie Johnson Lewis Gr. South Holland, Ill. 4.00, 4.00 (Gr) Business

Administration

Cassidy Mihalko (1) California Baptist Sr. Franklin, Wis. 3.91 Business

Administration

Emily Wendling (2) Saginaw Valley State Sr. Flushing, Mich. 3.94 Occupational

Therapy

Jordan Wilson Alaska Fairbanks Sr. Thornton, Colo. 3.94 Elementary

Education





SECOND TEAM

Name School Yr. Hometown GPA Major

Andi Daugherty (2) Ashland Jr. Fresno, Ohio 3.93 Finance

Tiana Hanson Montana State-Billings Sr. Shepherd, Mont. 4.00 Elementary

Education

Sam Knecht Sioux Falls Sr. Platte, S.D. 4.00 Business

Administration

Laina Snyder Ashland Jr. Millersburg, Ohio 3.90 Business

Management





THIRD TEAM

Name School Yr. Hometown GPA Major

Sierra Clark Adelphi Sr. Hughesville, Md. 3.61 Communications

Hadyn Herlocker Pittsburg State Sr. Girard, Kan. 4.00 Psychology

Mckell Oliverio Queens-Charlotte Sr. Florence, Ky. 4.00 Pre-Medicine

& Biology

Megan Pittman Lincoln Memorial Gr. Liberty, Ky. 3.67,3.97 (Gr) Biology & Pre-Medicine

Drew Sannes Minnesota-Moorhead Jr. Hawley, Minn. 4.00 Business

Administration



CoSIDA Academic All-America® of the Year: Cassidy Mihalko, California Baptist





(1) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® first team selection in 2015-16

(2) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® third team selection in 2015-16

