CHARLOTTE CHECKERS: Carolina Hurricanes Recall Brown , Nestrasil From Checkers

‘CANES RECALL BROWN, NESTRASIL FROM CHECKERS

Forwards will join Carolina for tonight’s game at Tampa Bay

RALEIGH, NC – Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forwards Patrick Brown and Andrej Nestrasil from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL). Brown and Nestrasil will join the Hurricanes for the team’s game tonight at Tampa Bay.

Brown, 24, has notched 11 goals and earned nine assists (20 points) while playing in all 54 of the Checkers’ games this season. The Bloomfield Hill, MI, native is in his third professional season after completing a four-year collegiate career at Boston College where he was a member of the Eagles’ 2012 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) national championship team. Brown (6’1”, 210 lbs.) signed with Carolina as a free agent following his collegiate career, and has scored one goal and earned one assist (2 points) in 14 career NHL games with the Hurricanes.

Nestrasil, 26, scored one goal and earned four assists (5 points) with the Hurricanes before being assigned to Charlotte on Jan. 10. In 18 games with the Checkers, the Prague native has notched four goals and earned six assists (10 points). Nestrasil (6’3”, 200 lbs.) joined the Hurricanes on Nov. 20, 2014, when he was claimed on waivers from Detroit. He has scored 17 goals and earned 31 assists (48 points) in 127 career NHL games with Detroit and Carolina.

The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up a two-game road trip tonight at Tampa Bay (7 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO, Hurricanes Radio Network). For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

FOLLOW THE CANES

MEDIA WEBSITE:CanesPR.com

MEDIA CONTACTS: Mike Sundheim, VP of Communications and Team Services, 919.861.5477, mikes@carolinahurricanes.com, @MikeSundheim

Kyle Hanlin, Sr. Director of Communications and Team Services, 919.861.5429, kyleh@carolinahurricanes.com, @KyleHanlBrown