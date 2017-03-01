CMPD questions safety at apartment complex near UNC Charlotte

A north-side development near UNC Charlotte was called out by CMPD for being unsafe after multiple crimes were reported within a short period of time.

Captain Brian Foley identified the complex during the department’s weekly press briefing.

"We have an apartment complex called the Flats of Mallard Creek,“ Foley said. ”This complex has experienced the bulk of those violent crimes with five robberies occurring over the course of about a month, month and a half's time."

Foley said what's happening at the complex is part of a bigger problem connected to crimes near the university. Students who live at the off-campus residence agree that changes are needed.

UNC Charlotte Student Tymel Carson is among those concerned about personal safety.

"I feel like I can't walk around here calm and collective anymore," Carson said. "I feel like I have to be on my watch now. I didn’t feel safe at all."

Fighting back means being aware of not only one's outdoor surroundings, but keeping up with online posts. UNC Charlotte takes pride in an internet resource called "Niner Choice" that offers a listing of properties deemed safe.

"We like to go out and inspect the properties. We check them for solid corridors and adequate lighting security systems in place," said UNC Charlotte Police Chief Jeff Baker.

Meanwhile, Captain Foley blames the safety issue on outsiders.

"These crimes are occurring night. Most of our suspects have been people who do not live or are not associated with the complex at all," Foley said.

So far, three of the five robberies have been solved by CMPD.

