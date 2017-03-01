One cow killed, another injured in barn collapse in Charlotte

One cow was killed and another rescued by Charlotte firefighters after a barn collapsed in Charlotte's Steele Creek area.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, crews were called to the 13600-block of Brown-Grier Road to the report of a barn collapse. The collapse happened as a line of severe storms moved through the Charlotte area.

Firefighters said one cow was rescued but injured. A second was found dead inside.

Severe weather passed through the WBTV viewing area Wednesday evening, leaving hail and damage in its path.

A tornado warning was issued for Alexander, Burke, Catawba and Iredell counties from about 4:45 p.m. until around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. A severe thunderstorm warning was later issued for Iredell and Rowan counties.

Photos from WBTV viewers showed hail in St Stephens, Hickory and the Conover areas.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings for North Carolina and South Carolina in advance of a system forecast to bring severe weather to the two states.

A spring-like storm system spawned tornadoes that destroyed more than 100 homes and killed three people in the central U.S. before it rumbled toward the East Coast on Wednesday.

