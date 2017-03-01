Charlotte Independence welcomes Novant as title sponsor

The Charlotte Independence soccer team officially introduced Novant Health as the title sponsor for the club on Wednesday.

Novant Health, the Official Healthcare Provider of the Charlotte Independence since the beginning, will be featured on the team's new jerseys, which were also unveiled Wednesday.

“Having a partner in the healthcare industry like Novant is one of the stepping stones of where we need to be," said Jim McPhilliamy, President and Managing Partner of The Independence.

The city of Charlotte will not know what cities are awarded the Major League Soccer expansion team until the fall of 2017, but The Independence show no plans of leaving the area.

“We do not intend to go anywhere,” said McPhilliamy. “We had a unique off-season, and this is a good boost for our ego.”

With the Novant Health sponsorship and the announcement that the team will play in the Matthews Sportsplex, the support for the team appears to be present.

“We have been saying it for quite some time that the Sportsplex should be the thing a lot of the dollars are going toward, not Memorial Stadium,” said Matthews Mayor Jim Taylor.

“These are big boosts, these are big markers to say that we are the team here, and we are the team here now,” said head coach Mike Jeffries. “We are here and now, and we are establishing roots in the community. We are out trying to get players to come in and work with young players.”

As for the MLS bid, Marcus Smith submitted the application at the end of January. If the bid is granted, the team would begin playing in 2020.

If the bid fails, The Independence is hoping the foundation they are putting in place will possibly open the door for them to become part of MLS in the future.

