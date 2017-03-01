Road and railroad work to close N. Main in Landis on Friday

Transportation contractors will close a portion of North Main Street at Blackwelder Avenue while they replace a drainage line south of Landis, according to a press release from the NC DOT.



The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 3, and work will wrap-up by 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, weather permitting.



The closure times will vary each day and are as follows:

Friday, March 3: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 5: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The work is taking place as part of the Salisbury to Kannapolis Railroad Improvements. Drivers will be able to use West 5th Avenue, West A Street and Loop Road to detour around the closure.

