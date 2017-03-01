NSMA head to appear on radio to discuss move to Winston-Salem

The head of the National Sports Media Association will be appearing live on the radio on Thursday morning to discuss the NSMA's move from Salisbury to Winston-Salem.

On Tuesday afternoon the NSMA announced in a press release that it was moving. The NSMA, formerly the NSSA (National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association) was formed in Salisbury in 1959.

Each year, sportscasters and sportswriters from across the country would visit Salisbury to be presented with their awards, and to enjoy a few days of golf, tennis, shopping, and entertainment.

The announcement of the move came as a shock to many in Salisbury.

On Thursday the head of the NSMA, Dave Goren, will appear on the radio with local host Buddy Poole to discuss the move. The interview can be heard during the 8:30 am half hour of the Good Morning with Buddy Show on Memories Radio, 103.3 FM and 1280 AM in Rowan County, and 98.3 and 1410 AM in Cabarrus County.

