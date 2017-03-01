One seriously injured in Matthews shooting

A person is being treated for injuries after being shot in Matthews Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. along the 3600 block of Melrose Cottage Drive. Police said after being shot, the victim then went to nearby Longspur Drive.

According to MEDIC, the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, in Charlotte, with serious injuries.

No names have been released.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

