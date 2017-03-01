Tega Cay wraps up 2-week coyote trapping effort

Officials with the city of Tega Cay say they have completed their two-week effort to trap and remove coyotes from the area.

A professional trapper set traps starting on Monday. February 13 after the city council approved a plan to try and remove the coyotes. Reports of pets being taken and coyotes appearing in driveways prompted the effort.

For two weeks, a trapper worked different areas of Tega Cay and removed 4 coyotes; two males and two females.

The city manager says there has been no discussion about doing something like this again but does say the city will continue to follow their wildlife management plan that focuses heavily on education.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.