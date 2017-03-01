Rowan-Cabarrus job fair attracts dozens of employers, hundreds of job seekers

Hundreds of jobs hopefuls visited a large job fair put on by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Centralina Workforce Development Board, and the NC Career Works Job Center on Wednesday.

The job fair was hosted by New Life Baptist Church in Concord.

More than sixty employers set up displays and talked to job seekers.

“It is, it’s a good mixture of employers here," said Denisha Nesbit from the NC Works Career Center. "You’ve got anything from healthcare to manufacturing."

There were also at least two school systems, several law enforcement agencies, the military, and manufacturers, to name a few.

“We had Intertape, which is located in Midland, and also Corning, also located in Midland." Nesbit added.

The job fair was for anyone interested in finding work, from students to those who had lost positions or were retired from one career.

“Our students right now are optimistic about finding jobs, we’ve got new graduates that are going to be coming out in May, so this is a really good opportunity for them to meet a lot of employers who are looking to hire in their particular area of interest," said Gail Cummins of RCCC.

Kevin Goral, a jobs recruiter from Auto Bell Car Wash in Charlotte, said the job fair had been good for his company.

“We’re looking for part-time and full-time employees to work as crew members at our stores. It’s an entry level position," Goral said. “Actually, really good. It seems like there is a good amount of full-time employees, that’s something that we struggle to find, employees to work in the morning, and I’ve got a whole stack of them, so I’m very pleased with how this event has gone. I didn’t expect this kind of success.”

Jennifer Fox, 35, of Harrisburg, recently lost her job during a round of lay-offs at Well Fargo. Today's job fair was her first.

“It’s a tough market I think. I think it’s a tough environment right now but I’m hopeful that something will come out from this and some of the other areas I’ve looked at prior to coming here," Fox said. “A lot of the people who were in the same position with me with Wells Fargo with a large kind of lay-off are snapping those jobs up, so, that’s kind of, yeah.”

The Veterans Administration was also present with a mobile center where veterans could have questions answered on benefits, education, employment, and service.

